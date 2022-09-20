Main Content

Selena Gomez In Tears In Emotional First ‘My Mind And Me’ Documentary Teaser

Selena Gomez is showing a new vulnerable side with fans. On Tuesday, the teaser for her Apple TV+ documentary “My Mind and Me” came out and it showed a rare look at her personal life. In the short clip, a series of scenes flash on screen, showing the 30-year-old singer crying in bed, hugging her friends, getting ready to hit the stage and traveling the world. “My Mind & Me. We don’t get along sometimes, and it gets hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life,” she captioned the post. The documentary comes out Nov. 4 and, according to a press release, it follows Selena’s life over the course of her six-year mental health journey.

Tags: Selena Gomez, Apple TV +, documentary, mental health, Miley Cyrus
