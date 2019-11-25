Selena Gomez Had Massive Panic Attack Right Before Performing At AMAs (Reports)

Also available on the NBC app

Selena Gomez reportedly suffered a panic and anxiety attack before her performance at The American Music Awards, sources tell People. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer was criticized on social media for seemingly singing off-key during her performance, but she was apparently putting so much pressure on herself that it impacted her performance. But Selena brushed it off and enjoyed the rest of the night with her musical pals!

