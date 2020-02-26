Also available on the nbc app

Celebrities aren’t taking chances with the Coronavirus concerns and they’re proudly wearing face masks for protection. Gwyneth Paltrow just shared a photo of herself on a flight to Paris where she showed off her mask captioning the post with, “I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.” But she’s not the only star donning face mask, Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez, Brody Jenner and more are wearing them while traveling. The CDC recently warned that the Coronavirus could case “severe disruptions in the US.”

