Also available on the NBC app

Selena Gomez is using her social media platform to amplify black voices amid the ongoing protests against police brutality. The singer posted her plans to her 178 million Instagram followers on Thursday, saying, "I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us."

Appearing: