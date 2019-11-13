Also available on the NBC app

Selena Gomez got a tattoo in honor of one of her besties Julia Michaels. it's an arrow on her hand and she shared the meaning of it on her Instagram story. "It's tatted…my arrow points to you forever," she wrote. Julia got a matching tattoo, in true bestie fashion. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer also shared snaps from Julia's birthday writing, "My love, my heart and my soul @juliamichaels."

Appearing: