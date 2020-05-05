Also available on the nbc app

Selena Gomez is cooking up something special! The "Look At Her Now" singer broke the news this week that she'll star in her own unscripted quarantine cooking series for HBO Max. The ten-episode series, which is set to debut on the streaming platform this summer, will document her attempts to making mouth-watering meals at home, something she's been trying her hand at a lot more often while social distancing.

Appearing: