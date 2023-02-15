Selena Gomez is getting candid about dealing with hate on social media. While speaking to Vanity Fair for their Hollywood Issue, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress opened up about the difficult experiences that led to her taking a step back from handling her social media on her own. "People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed," she said in part. "They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

