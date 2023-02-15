Main Content

Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Social Media Hate After Past Breakup: I'd 'Constantly Be Crying'

CLIP02/15/23

Selena Gomez is getting candid about dealing with hate on social media. While speaking to Vanity Fair for their Hollywood Issue, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress opened up about the difficult experiences that led to her taking a step back from handling her social media on her own. "People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed," she said in part. "They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Selena Gomez, celebrity, entertainment, relationships, mental health
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.