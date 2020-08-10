Also available on the nbc app

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are back together! The former "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-stars teamed up to announce the live virtual premiere for the upcoming movie "This Is the Year" — which Selena executive-produced and David directed. The one-of-a-kind digital event, hosted by TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, will also benefit the Plus One Foundation's COVID-19 relief fund. The film is just one of several exciting projects that the 28-year-old pop star has been working on behind the scenes in recent months. Her cooking show "Selena + Chef" premieres August 13 on HBO Max, while her cosmetics line Rare Beauty hits Sephora shelves in September.

