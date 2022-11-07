Selena Gomez has no time for the drama. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the songstress opened up about her inner circle and noted that "my only friend in the industry really is Taylor Swift." Some fans saw her comment as a dig against actress Francia Raísa, who has been best friends with Selena for over a decade and donated her kidney to Selena as a result of the singer's battle with lupus.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight