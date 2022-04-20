Also available on the nbc app

Friends forever! Selena Gomez recruited Camila Cabello for her latest TikTok. The 29-year-old singer enjoyed a girls night in with Camila and gave fans a glimpse at the fun they had, as Selena and the "Señorita" singer sipped on martinis and mouthed quotes from an iconic "Dance Moms" scene. Selena captioned the funny the video, "@camilacabello stream familia lol," which is a nod to the 25-year-old "Havana" singer's new album that dropped earlier this month.

