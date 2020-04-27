Also available on the NBC app

Selena Gomez may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but she still fangirls over her faves like the rest of us! The "Lose You to Love Me" singer revealed to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio that Rihanna is her No. 1 artist, and she's been on board since the very beginning! Though Selena said Bad Gal RiRi won her over with her first hit single "S.O.S." more than a decade ago, her more recent tracks have a meaningful impact too – including one which she said takes her "to another place."

