Is Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid's famous feud over? On Tuesday, the singer showed appreciation for the model's beauty on her Instagram Story, writing over a video, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid." In a second video, Selena said her name isn't as sexy as the 26-year-old model. She also posted a photo of Bella's 2022 Vogue photoshoot and wrote over the pic #girlcrush. Selena's public affection for Bella comes years after the two sparked feud rumors over their now mutual ex, the Weeknd.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight