Selena Gomez Calls Bella Hadid Her 'Girl Crush' Amid Years Of Feud Rumors Over Mutual Ex The Weeknd

Is Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid's famous feud over? On Tuesday, the singer showed appreciation for the model's beauty on her Instagram Story, writing over a video, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid." In a second video, Selena said her name isn't as sexy as the 26-year-old model. She also posted a photo of Bella's 2022 Vogue photoshoot and wrote over the pic #girlcrush. Selena's public affection for Bella comes years after the two sparked feud rumors over their now mutual ex, the Weeknd.

