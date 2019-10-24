Selena Gomez Asks Fans To 'Be Kind' After Hailey Baldwin Gets Hate Online

Also available on the NBC app

Selena Gomez is all about positivity. The singer took to Instagram live to implore her fans to be kind following the release of her new singles, "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now.” The post comes after fans accused Hailey Baldwin of coming for Selena after she shared a screenshot of the song, "I'll Kill You" following the release of "Lose You To Love Me," which is seemingly about Selena and Justin Bieber's split. The model shared a now-deleted response to the drama writing, "Please stop with this nonsense. There is no 'response' this is complete BS."

