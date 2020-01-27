Also available on the NBC app

Selena Gomez has nothing but love for Demi Lovato! The singer praised her fellow pop superstar after Demi's moving 2020 Grammys performance, her first time singing live since suffering a near-fatal overdose in 2018. Selena took to her Instagram story with a supportive message, writing how "beautiful, inspirational and deserved" Demi's emotional moment was. "I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery," she added. The "Rare" songstress can likely relate to Demi's journey, following her own recent return to the spotlight after facing physical and mental health obstacles.

Appearing: