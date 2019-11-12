Also available on the nbc app

Selena Gomez is getting candid about the body-shaming she has faced while going through health issues in the spotlight. The songstress recently opened up about dealing with "weight fluctuation" after announcing her diagnosis with Lupus in 2015. "It depends on even the month, to be honest," she said of her weight fluctuation. "So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she said on the “Giving Back Generation” podcast to pal Raquelle Stevens.

