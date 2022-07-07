Kourtney Kardashian is proving to be quite the tattoo artist! The 43-year-old reality star showed off the ink she drew for her husband Travis Barker on Wednesday, claiming it might be her "finest work" yet. "The Kardashians" star shared the ink on her Instagram Stories, showing her husband's arm with a tattoo of a K and a heart writing "some of my finest work." The Blink 182 drummer appears to love his ink too, reposting the photo on his Instagram Story. The rocker is known for having an impressive tattoo collection and he has several tattoos symbolizing his wife.

