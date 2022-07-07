Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

See Travis Barker's New Tattoo Courtesy Of Kourtney Kardashian: 'My Finest Work'

CLIP07/07/22

Kourtney Kardashian is proving to be quite the tattoo artist! The 43-year-old reality star showed off the ink she drew for her husband Travis Barker on Wednesday, claiming it might be her "finest work" yet. "The Kardashians" star shared the ink on her Instagram Stories, showing her husband's arm with a tattoo of a K and a heart writing "some of my finest work." The Blink 182 drummer appears to love his ink too, reposting the photo on his Instagram Story. The rocker is known for having an impressive tattoo collection and he has several tattoos symbolizing his wife.

NRS2022 E0 3 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: travis barker, Kourtney Kardashian, tattoo, Kravis, The Kardashians
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.