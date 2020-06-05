Also available on the NBC app

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have found their happily ever after! Months after the couple got engaged in France, "Total Bellas" fans finally got the chance to witness the romantic moment in a special episode. The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro proposed to Nikki in November 2019 on her 36th birthday. Even better, both of their families came together to celebrate their love. The retired WWE star first revealed the news of her and Artem's engagement to ring in the New Year. Weeks later, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together.

Appearing: