Jim Carrey will play presidential candidate Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph will star as his VP running mate Kamala Harris on the upcoming season of ‘Saturday Night Live.” The show just released a sneak peek of the upcoming premiere episode showing the comedians dressed as the candidates running for election. “Saturday Night Live” returns to NBC this Saturday with host Chris Rock and guest Megan Thee Stallion for the season 46 premiere.

