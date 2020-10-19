Nikki Bella Shows Off Brie Bella’s ‘Mom Twerk’ Skills: ‘So Good!’
CLIP 10/20/20
Apparently someone lit the black flame candle! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy got back into their Sanderson sister costumes to promote an upcoming “Hocus Pocus” event for a good cause. “Our 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters’ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP,” the caption reads.