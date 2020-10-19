Also available on the nbc app

Apparently someone lit the black flame candle! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy got back into their Sanderson sister costumes to promote an upcoming “Hocus Pocus” event for a good cause. “Our 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters’ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP,” the caption reads.

