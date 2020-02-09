Also available on the nbc app

Sebastian Maniscalco is enjoying his second trip to the Oscars! On the 92nd Academy Awards red carpet, "The Irishman" star told Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about his excitement for the big night and revealed that his mom, who has a major crush on his co-star Joe Pesci, will be bummed if he's there without her! "My mom is watching at home, and if Joe Pesci is here, she's going to be very disappointed that she didn't get a ticket," he said. Sebastian also joked that J.D. in "Thelma & Louise" was his Brad Pitt energy going into Oscars night, but joked that there was a big difference: "That body does not resemble mine at all!" Plus, he teased details from his upcoming appearance on "Family Feud."

Appearing: