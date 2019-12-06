Sebastian Maniscalco Jokes His Mom 'Tried To Get A Date With Joe Pesci' At 'Irishman' Premiere

Also available on the NBC app

Sebastian Maniscalco joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to chat about all of his exciting projects, including his role in the new Netflix flick "The Irishman." Sebastian jokes that at the premiere of the flick, his mom tried to get a date with Joe Pesci! Plus, the actor opens up about being a dad to a preschooler and his comedy tour "Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me."

