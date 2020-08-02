Also available on the nbc app

Sebastian Maniscalco and his buddy Pat McGann joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans to chat about teaming up for their new comedy special, "Sebastian Maniscalco Presents Pat McGann: When's Mom Gonna Be Home?," which is available to stream now on Amazon. Sebastian also hilariously explained why he's a bit over all the family time he's having amid the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, the star offered some wise advice to Mario about his potential career as a comedian.

