Sebastian Maniscalco Gushes Over Wife Lana Gomez: 'She's Everything To Me'

Sebastian Maniscalco is paying tribute to the most important woman in his life! On the 2020 Critics Choice Awards red carpet, the comedian told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that his wife Lana Gomez was responsible for his stylish awards show attire, as well as many other aspects of his life. "It's all my wife," he said. "My wife is my everything. She's my stylist. She's my therapist. She's everything to me." Sebastian also reflected on his recent sold-out gig at The Forum, which he saw as a major accomplishment after 21 years of hustling in the Los Angeles comedy scene.

