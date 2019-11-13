Access
Sean Spicer Spoke With President Trump 'A Few Times' During 'DWTS': 'It Was Really Cool' (EXCLUSIVE)

11/12/19
Sean Spicer kept in touch with his former boss while competing on "Dancing with the Stars." Following his Season 28 exit, the former White House press secretary told Access Hollywood that he talked with President Trump the night he was eliminated and the two had spoken "a few times" throughout Sean's time on the show. Sean's pro partner Jenna Johnson also weighed in on getting a second chance at mirrorball glory when she teamed up with Sean after his original partner Lindsay Arnold took bereavement leave. The pair then looks back at Sean's most memorable ballroom costumes, including his now-iconic neon green ruffled shirt.

