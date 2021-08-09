Also available on the nbc app

Sean and Dylan Penn chatted with Access Hollywood about working on the film, "Flag Day" together. The father-daughter duo share what it was like teaming up for the project, and Sean also says it feels great having support as a director from Dylan's mom and his ex, Robin Wright. "It's lovely. I mean she's such a wonderful actress and we did have a very good partnership making movies and babies. And that does mean a lot," he said. "Flag Day" is in theaters on August 20.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 7 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution