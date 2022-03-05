Also available on the nbc app

Sean Penn is recalling his time in Ukraine. The 61-year-old actor was on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" on Friday and opened up about meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, praising his leadership. "Meeting with President Zelenskyy the day before the invasion and then meeting with him again on the day of the invasion, I don't know if he knew that he was born for this," he said. Sean was previously in Ukraine filming an upcoming documentary about the Russian invasion. During the newscast, Anderson also broke down after a clip of a Russian air strike aired.

