Sean Penn's recent appearance on MSNBC is a 2020 mood. The actor virtually joined "Morning Joe" to chat about his nonprofit - and his appearance was definitely the focal point of the early morning interview. "This picture of Sean Penn is the most accurate representation of 2020 I’ve ever seen," one fan tweeted. "Sean Penn on MSNBC this morning is all of us doing early zoom meetings we forgot we had," another echoed.

