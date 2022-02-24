Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Sean Penn Meets With Ukraine President Zelenskyy For Documentary About Russia's Invasion

CLIP02/24/22

Sean Penn has touched down in Ukraine to film a documentary about Russia's invasion of the country. The actor was photographed attending a press briefing in Kyiv, where officials spoke about the invasion by Russia. He is in the country to film a documentary about the invasion, according to Vice Studios. The 61-year-old also had a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was posted on the politician's Instagram story

NRS2022 E0 3 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Sean Penn, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, russia ukraine, russian invasion, War
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.