Sean Penn has touched down in Ukraine to film a documentary about Russia's invasion of the country. The actor was photographed attending a press briefing in Kyiv, where officials spoke about the invasion by Russia. He is in the country to film a documentary about the invasion, according to Vice Studios. The 61-year-old also had a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was posted on the politician's Instagram story

