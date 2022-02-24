Joanna Gaines Gets Candid About Son Drake Going To College: 'Our Family Dynamic Will Change'
Sean Penn has touched down in Ukraine to film a documentary about Russia's invasion of the country. The actor was photographed attending a press briefing in Kyiv, where officials spoke about the invasion by Russia. He is in the country to film a documentary about the invasion, according to Vice Studios. The 61-year-old also had a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was posted on the politician's Instagram story