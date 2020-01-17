Also available on the NBC app

Sean Penn and girlfriend Leila George are still going strong. The actor's 27-year-old ladylove was by his side to show her support at the annual gala for his organization CORE, which raises funds for global disaster relief. The low-key couple showed sweet PDA for the rare sighting as they wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet. The pair first sparked romance rumors a little over three years ago following the 59-year-old Oscar winner's split from Charlize Theron in spring 2016.

