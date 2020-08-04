Also available on the nbc app

Sean Penn is married again! The Oscar winner happily confirmed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he tied the knot with longtime love Leila George on July 30 with a few special guests in attendance. "We did a COVID wedding," the actor, 59, said of the nuptials. "By that I mean, it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way." This marks Sean's third time down the aisle. He was previously married to Madonna and Robin Wright, with whom he shares two kids: daughter Dylan, 29, and son Hopper, 26.

