Sean Paul is a certified hitmaker! The Jamaican rapper and musician dished on his chart-topping collaborations with Rihanna, Sia and Tove Lo while chatting with hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily. Sean reminisced about achieving his first No. 1 with Beyoncé's "Baby Boy" and revealed why the song was so special to him. "She's a great, established artist and it was her first solo album, but she came to me and the track's actually dancehall music," he said. "This was showing, especially me and proving to my own self, that my culture and dancehall and reggae music is such a strong thing." Plus, Sean also dished about his 6-month-old baby girl and plans for more children!

