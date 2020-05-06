Also available on the nbc app

Rapper and producer Sean Paul may have created a chart-topping hit with Sia, but he and the pop songstress still haven't met face to face! "We've never met, and we did the song over the internet," he said of his "Cheap Thrills" collaborator. "She sent me a big bunch of flowers when it went to No. 1." Sean also reminisced about writing "Baby Boy" for Beyonce and getting a sign from above that it would be a hit!

