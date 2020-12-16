Also available on the nbc app

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs honored his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on what would have been her 50th birthday. The 51-year-old shared a black-and-white montage of their sweet family memories on his Instagram writing, “Happy birthday Kim. Love you forever.”Kim Porter died in November 2018 from lobar pneumonia. Diddy and his late love share twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star and son Christian. Kim is also mom to Quincy Brown, whom Diddy also raised. The rapper is also dad to son Justin and daughter Chance.

Appearing: