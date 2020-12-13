Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Sean Astin Recalls Getting Tattoos With His 'Lord Of The Rings' Co-Stars

CLIP12/11/20
Also available on the nbc app

It's been almost 19 years since the first "Lord of the Rings" film was released and star Sean Astin is recalling his favorite memories from filming the epic blockbuster. The actor tells Access Hollywood about getting celebratory tattoos with his castmates and how his own father, John Astin, was up for the role of Gandalf. "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy are now available on 4K and digital.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Sean Astin, Lord of the Rings, lord of the rings movies, lotr, lord of the rings trilogy, movies
S0 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.