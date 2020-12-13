Also available on the nbc app

It's been almost 19 years since the first "Lord of the Rings" film was released and star Sean Astin is recalling his favorite memories from filming the epic blockbuster. The actor tells Access Hollywood about getting celebratory tattoos with his castmates and how his own father, John Astin, was up for the role of Gandalf. "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy are now available on 4K and digital.

