Last night, "The Masked Singer's" Leopard was revealed to be none other than Seal! Backstage at Access Hollywood, the "Kiss From A Rose" singer told co-host Scott Evans that he didn't tell a soul that he was on the show. "I'm a professional till the bitter end," he explained. Despite his secrecy, Seal couldn't trick his four kids: "They figured it out!"

