You might not know that "Scream's" Ghostface killer is based off the Gainesville Ripper, a real serial killer named Dany Rolling, who murdered five co-eds and three others between 1989 and 1990. Now, psychic and paranormal investigator Cindy Kaza goes back to his hunting ground for a new Discovery Plus special. Access Hollywood sat down with Kaza to talk all things paranormal and it's sure to give you a scream! "Scream: The True Story" is airing now on Discovery Plus.

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Crime and Mystery Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution