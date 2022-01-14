Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

'Scream's' Ghostface Killer Was Actually Inspired By a Real Murder

CLIP01/14/22
Also available on the nbc app

You might not know that "Scream's" Ghostface killer is based off the Gainesville Ripper, a real serial killer named Dany Rolling, who murdered five co-eds and three others between 1989 and 1990. Now, psychic and paranormal investigator Cindy Kaza goes back to his hunting ground for a new Discovery Plus special. Access Hollywood sat down with Kaza to talk all things paranormal and it's sure to give you a scream! "Scream: The True Story" is airing now on Discovery Plus.

Appearing:
Tags: scream, True Crime, murder, Danny Rolling, Discovery, Cindy Kaza, Ghostface Killer, Gainesville Ripper
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCrime and MysteryDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.