Scott Speedman Reveals The Special Meaning Behind Baby Girl Pfeiffer Lucia's Name

CLIP11/18/21
With recent roles on "Grey's Anatomy" and "You," Scott Speedman has a lot of exciting things going on – but nothing compares to being a first-time dad! Just three weeks ago, he and girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcomed baby girl Pfeiffer Lucia into the world. Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover caught up with him at Universal Studios Hollywood CityWalk and found out all about the newborn's arrival, as well as the special meaning behind her name. "Grey's Anatomy" airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

