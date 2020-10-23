Also available on the nbc app

More than 15 years after Scott Peterson was convicted for the Christmas Eve murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son, the California Supreme Court is now re-examining his case. Back in August, Peterson's death sentence was reversed and a new bombshell revealed that one of the jurors committed prejudicial misconduct. All Access legal expert Allison Triessl explains what that means for Peterson's future.

Appearing: