Scott Foley joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about his new project "The Big Leap" as well as answer some fun rapid-fire questions. When asked about his first on-screen kiss, the "Felicity" star said, "On 'Dawson's Creek’ with Michelle Williams who played Jen. I played her boyfriend..." Scott now plays an executive producer on the show "The Big Leap" which airs Mondays at 9pm on Fox.

