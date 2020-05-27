Also available on the nbc app

Scott Eastwood is ready to celebrate his dad Clint Eastwood's 90th birthday – but in a mellow way. The actor revealed to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez how he and his family will ring in the legendary star’s special day and explained why his dad isn't a big birthday guy. Scott also shared what fans can expect from his upcoming movie "The Outpost," which hits theaters and will be available on demand July 3. Plus, Scott introduced and gushed over his newest furry addition to his family.

Appearing: