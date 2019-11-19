Also available on the NBC app

Will Scott Eastwood be in "Fast & Furious 9"? Well, the actor told Access Hollywood that fans will just have to "wait and see." Scott also spilled the details over joining the Guy Ritchie thriller "Cash Truck" alongside Jason Statham. Scott also shared how excited he was to reunite with Jason, sharing that he thinks the fellow actor is "the salt of the earth." Plus, the star chatted about his new partnership with Kelley Blue Book and their recently announced Best Buy Awards, which is complete list of the top 2020 car models in 17 major categories.

