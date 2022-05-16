Main Content

Scott Disick Spends Time With 3 Kids As Ex Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker

While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, the Poosh founder's ex, Scott Disick, was hanging out with their three kids. Shortly after news broke that Kravis got legally married, Scott took to Instagram to share photos and videos of his and Kourtney’s kids, 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign.

