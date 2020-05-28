Also available on the NBC app

It's over for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. The couple has reportedly called it quits after nearly three years together. A source tells E! News that despite the pair parting ways they haven't cut ties completely, explaining that they are "technically split" but still in touch and could reconcile in the future – especially considering this isn't their first breakup. The news comes days after Scott celebrated his 37th birthday with ex Kourtney Kardashian, their three kids and her family, and following a brief treatment stay in which the "Flip it "Like Disick" star intended to "work on past traumas," according to his lawyer. Neither Scott nor Sofia have commented publicly on their status.

Appearing: