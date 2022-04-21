Main Content

Did Scott Disick just weigh in on his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie's engagement? The 38-year-old reality star shared a photo of himself in Miami on a speedboat and poked fun at himself in the caption writing, "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck." The caption references the 2007 film "Good Luck Chuck" starring Dane Cook. In the movie Dane's character learns that all of his ex-girlfriends find true love with the man they meet after they breakup with him, which is why some the character in the film good luck. As for Scott, in addition Sofia Richie, his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian is also set to get married.

