Scott Disick Reunites With His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids After Travis Barker Wedding

Scott Disick is back on dad duty! The reality star reunited with his and Kourtney Kardashian's three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, following her Italy wedding with Travis Barker. Scott posted cute candids of the fam on his Instagram story on Tuesday and expressed gratitude to be able to spend quality time with the youngsters after their travels. "Got my crew with me," he wrote on one selfie.

Tags: Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, kourtney kardashian scott disick, kourtney kardashian kids, kourtney kardashian wedding, kourtney kardashian travis barker
