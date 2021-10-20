Queen Elizabeth Disappointed To Cancel Trip To Northern Ireland Due To Medical Advice
Scott Disick is reportedly upset over news that his ex Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker. Sources spoke out to multiple outlets about the situation saying the reality star isn't happy about the news. Kourtney and Scott, who share three children together, date for nine years and broke up in 2015. News broke over the weekend that the Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the Poosh founder.