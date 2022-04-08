Also available on the nbc app

Scott Disick has made his new relationship a family affair! The reality star brought girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson to the premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians" on Thursday, where the pair held hands on the red carpet. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27 were first spotted in Malibu earlier this month and they weren't the only couple who turned up to celebrate the new series! Scott's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was also on hand with fiancé Travis Barker and their blended fam.

