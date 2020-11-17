Also available on the nbc app

Is Scott Disick's new romance heating up? The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star continued to fuel relationship rumors with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, when the two were photographed getting cozy on the beach in Santa Barbara. The PDA-filled outing marked the third time in recent weeks that the pair has been spotted out together. However, a source previously told US Weekly, "Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment. He's dating around and having fun."

