Bella Thorne Engaged To Italian Singer Benjamin Mascolo After 2 Years Of Dating: See The Ring!
CLIP 03/21/21
Main Content
Is Scott Disick's new romance heating up? The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star continued to fuel relationship rumors with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, when the two were photographed getting cozy on the beach in Santa Barbara. The PDA-filled outing marked the third time in recent weeks that the pair has been spotted out together. However, a source previously told US Weekly, "Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment. He's dating around and having fun."