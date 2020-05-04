Pregnant Bindi Irwin Raves Over Cozy Maternity Jeans: 'I Don't Think I'll Ever Be Able To Go Back'
Scott Disick is seeking help for substance abuse. The reality star checked into treatment after relapsing with drugs and alcohol during pandemic lockdown, according to multiple reports. Access Hollywood has reached out to Scott’s reps for comment. Update: According to lawyer Marty Singer, Disick was seeking help for grief, not addiction, more than six years after his parents died in close succession.