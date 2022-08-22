Main Content

Scott Disick Crashes Car In Speeding-Related Incident, ‘Alcohol Was Not A Factor,’ Sheriff Says

CLIP08/22/22

Scott Disick is recovering from a car crash that took place in Calabasas, Calif. over the weekend. According to a press release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a solo car crash on Sunday involving the 39-year-old reality star. Officials said once deputies arrived at the crash they contacted Scott, who was the only person in the vehicle. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the Sheriff’s Department said in the press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.” Access Hollywood reached out to Disick’s team and they had no update on the incident.

